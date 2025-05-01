Which of the following is a defining characteristic of a comminuted fracture?
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Surgical process of stabilizing or/and joining ends of broken bones is known as:
Lithotomy
Osteofixation
Ankylosis
Rheumatopathy
A radiologist ordered a radiograph for a biker’s left leg after he sustained an injury from an accident. The image showed a complete fracture of the tibia bone. There was no visible bone protrusion. The fracture line cuts across the bone in a straight line that runs horizontally to the long axis of the bone. Based on this description, what type of fracture did the radiologist see?
A doctor needs a comprehensive scan of a patient’s tissues which include the brain, spinal cord and muscles. The 89-year-old patient suffered a heart blockage decades ago and had a nickel-based cardiovascular stent implanted. Based on their medical history, which of the following body scans would be least ideal? (Hint: Think of attractive and repulsive forces that affect metals.)