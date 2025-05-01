Surgical process of stabilizing or/and joining ends of broken bones is known as:
An 8-year-old child is taken to an orthopedic clinic by his parents because of concerns with his gait. They tell the doctor that when he walks his knees seem to bump into one another. Which of the following choices identifies the child’s condition and his leg alignments?
Genu varum; the knees angled inward, towards the midline of the body.
Genu valgum; the knees angled outward, away from the midline of the body.
Genu varum; the knees angled outward, away from the midline of the body.
Genu valgum; the knees angled inward, towards the midline of the body.
A radiologist ordered a radiograph for a biker’s left leg after he sustained an injury from an accident. The image showed a complete fracture of the tibia bone. There was no visible bone protrusion. The fracture line cuts across the bone in a straight line that runs horizontally to the long axis of the bone. Based on this description, what type of fracture did the radiologist see?
A doctor needs a comprehensive scan of a patient’s tissues which include the brain, spinal cord and muscles. The 89-year-old patient suffered a heart blockage decades ago and had a nickel-based cardiovascular stent implanted. Based on their medical history, which of the following body scans would be least ideal? (Hint: Think of attractive and repulsive forces that affect metals.)