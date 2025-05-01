Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes
Overview of the Eye
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct order of the light’s path in the eye?
A
Cornea → Iris → Sclera → Retina
B
Cornea → Iris → Lens→ Retina
C
Cornea → Pupil → Lens→ Retina
D
Cornea → Sclera→ Lens→ Retina
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the eye and the path light takes to reach the retina. Light enters the eye through the outermost transparent layer called the cornea.
Step 2: After passing through the cornea, light travels through the pupil, which is the opening in the center of the iris that controls the amount of light entering the eye.
Step 3: Next, light passes through the lens, which focuses the light rays onto the retina at the back of the eye.
Step 4: The retina contains photoreceptor cells that detect the light and convert it into electrical signals sent to the brain for visual processing.
Step 5: Note that the sclera is the white, opaque outer layer of the eye and does not lie in the direct path of light entering the eye, so it is not part of the light's path.
