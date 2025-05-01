Which of the following would not be a reasonable use for burr holes?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.6 Nervous System
Nervous System: Vocabulary
Multiple Choice
What is the primary role of endorphins in the human body?
A
Regulate the circadian rhythm when it comes to our sleep-wake cycles.
B
Stimulate muscle contraction in voluntary movements.
C
Act as the body’s natural pain relievers and to enhance feelings of pleasure.
D
Regulate our fight-or-flight response to an external stressor.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the term 'endorphins' and understand that it refers to neurotransmitters produced by the central nervous system and the pituitary gland.
Recall the primary functions of endorphins, which include their role in modulating pain and emotional responses.
Differentiate endorphins from other physiological regulators such as those controlling circadian rhythms, muscle contractions, or the fight-or-flight response.
Recognize that endorphins act as natural painkillers by binding to opioid receptors in the brain, reducing the perception of pain.
Understand that endorphins also contribute to feelings of pleasure or euphoria, which is why they are often called the body's natural 'feel-good' chemicals.
A lumbar puncture was done on a patient suffering from bradykinesia, tremors, long bouts of depression and fatigue. The cerebrospinal fluid collected shows a decrease in white blood cell count and a significantly reduced dopamine level. Based on their analysis the patient suffers from which of the following disorders?
1
