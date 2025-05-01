Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.13 Digestive System
Overview of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Use the given terms to label the anatomical features in the diagram below.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the anatomical feature labeled 'b' which is the tube running from the throat to the stomach. This is the Esophagus.
Step 2: Locate the large reddish-brown organ in the upper right abdomen labeled 'a'. This is the Liver.
Step 3: Find the small green sac attached to the liver labeled 'c'. This is the Gallbladder.
Step 4: Identify the yellowish organ behind the stomach labeled 'f'. This is the Pancreas.
Step 5: Recognize the large intestine part labeled 'e' as the Transverse colon, and the lower end labeled 'g' as the Rectum. The first part of the small intestine labeled 'h' is the Duodenum, and the gland near the ear labeled 'd' is the Parotid glands.
