A 30-year-old patient presents a history of recurring pulmonary infections, a chronic cough, fatigue and an abnormal hidrotic chloride concentration. Which of the following respiratory disorders is the patient presenting?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.12 Respiratory System
Respiratory System: Vocabulary
Multiple Choice
A 25-year-old patient with a history of COPD is prescribed a short acting beta-adrenergic agonist. Which of the following is a function for their medication in the management of symptoms?
A
Stimulation of tissues in the lungs that lead to bronchodilation via relaxation of skeletal muscle.
B
Activation of cardiac muscles to increase contractibility for greater oxygen saturation.
C
Stimulation of tissues in the lungs that lead to bronchodilation via relaxation of smooth muscle.
D
Inhibition of mucus build-up to improve blood flow from the lungs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of beta-adrenergic agonists in respiratory conditions like COPD. These medications target beta receptors in the lungs to help relieve symptoms.
Step 2: Identify the type of muscle involved in the airways. The bronchi and bronchioles are surrounded by smooth muscle, not skeletal muscle, which controls airway diameter.
Step 3: Recognize that stimulation of beta-2 adrenergic receptors on smooth muscle in the lungs causes relaxation of this muscle, leading to bronchodilation (widening of the airways).
Step 4: Differentiate between effects on cardiac muscle and lung tissue. While beta-1 receptors affect the heart, beta-2 receptors primarily affect the lungs, so the medication's main function here is bronchodilation, not increasing heart contractility.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct function of the short-acting beta-adrenergic agonist in COPD management is to stimulate lung tissues to relax smooth muscle, resulting in bronchodilation and improved airflow.
