A lumbar puncture was done on a patient suffering from bradykinesia, tremors, long bouts of depression and fatigue. The cerebrospinal fluid collected shows a decrease in white blood cell count and a significantly reduced dopamine level. Based on their analysis the patient suffers from which of the following disorders?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.6 Nervous System
Nervous System: Vocabulary
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would not be a reasonable use for burr holes?
A
Taking a biopsy of brain matter.
B
Implementation of a medical device such as a shunt.
C
Removal of a solid clot.
D
Treatment of hydrocephalus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a burr hole is — it is a small hole drilled into the skull to access the brain for various medical procedures.
Step 2: Identify common uses of burr holes, such as taking a biopsy of brain tissue, implanting medical devices like shunts, and treating conditions like hydrocephalus by allowing fluid drainage.
Step 3: Recognize that burr holes are typically used for accessing soft tissue or fluid spaces rather than removing large solid masses.
Step 4: Analyze why removal of a solid clot would not be reasonable through a burr hole, as solid clots usually require a larger opening or craniotomy for effective removal.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, removal of a solid clot is not a typical or reasonable use for burr holes compared to the other listed procedures.
Watch next
Master Nervous System Disorders Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
A lumbar puncture was done on a patient suffering from bradykinesia, tremors, long bouts of depression and fatigue. The cerebrospinal fluid collected shows a decrease in white blood cell count and a significantly reduced dopamine level. Based on their analysis the patient suffers from which of the following disorders?