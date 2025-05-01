Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.4 Skeletal System
Parts of the Skeleton
Multiple Choice
Which of the following combinations of bone names, with their types, and organization within the skeleton are correct?
A
Tibia, long bone, axial skeleton.
B
Vertebrae, irregular bones, appendicular skeleton.
C
Ribs, flat bones, axial skeleton.
D
Patella, flat bone, appendicular skeleton.
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of bones by their shapes. The main types are long bones, short bones, flat bones, and irregular bones. For example, the tibia is a long bone, vertebrae are irregular bones, ribs are flat bones, and the patella is a sesamoid bone (a type of short bone).
Step 2: Review the organization of the human skeleton into two main parts: the axial skeleton and the appendicular skeleton. The axial skeleton includes the skull, vertebral column, ribs, and sternum. The appendicular skeleton includes the limbs and girdles (shoulder and pelvic).
Step 3: Analyze each bone and determine its correct classification and skeletal location. For example, the tibia is a long bone located in the appendicular skeleton (leg), vertebrae are irregular bones in the axial skeleton (spine), ribs are flat bones in the axial skeleton, and the patella is a sesamoid bone in the appendicular skeleton (knee).
Step 4: Compare the given options with the correct classifications and locations. Identify which combinations correctly match the bone name, bone type, and skeletal division.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct combination is the one where the bone name, type, and skeletal location all align properly, such as ribs being flat bones in the axial skeleton.
