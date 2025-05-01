Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.4 Skeletal System
Bone Markings
Multiple Choice
The glenohumeral joint is a ball-and-socket joint that connects the arms to the shoulders. The head of the arm bone joins a structural feature on the lateral side of the shoulder blade. What would be the name of that structural feature?
A
Trochanter
B
Fissure
C
Condyle
D
Sinus
E
Fossa
F
Neck
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the bones involved in the glenohumeral joint: the head of the humerus (arm bone) and a part of the scapula (shoulder blade).
Recall that the glenohumeral joint is a ball-and-socket joint, where the 'ball' is the head of the humerus and the 'socket' is a specific depression or cavity on the scapula.
Understand that the anatomical term for a socket or depression in a bone that receives the head of another bone is called a 'fossa'.
Review the options given: Trochanter (a bony prominence on the femur), Fissure (a narrow opening), Condyle (a rounded articular area), Sinus (a cavity within a bone), Neck (a narrowed region), and Fossa (a depression or hollow).
Conclude that the correct structural feature on the lateral side of the scapula that articulates with the head of the humerus is the 'glenoid fossa' or 'glenoid cavity', which fits the definition of a fossa.
