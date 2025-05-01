Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.16 Male Reproductive System
Overview of the Male Reproductive System
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about male reproductive system is false?
A
Ejaculatory duct drains sperm and seminal fluid into prostatic urethra.
B
Epididymis is a highly coiled structure that lies posterior to the testis.
C
Cowper glands help the internal urinary sphincter to contract during ejaculation.
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key anatomical structures mentioned in the statements: ejaculatory duct, epididymis, Cowper glands (also known as bulbourethral glands), and the internal urinary sphincter.
Step 2: Review the function of the ejaculatory duct, which is to transport sperm and seminal fluid into the prostatic urethra during ejaculation. Confirm that this statement is true based on anatomical knowledge.
Step 3: Understand the epididymis as a highly coiled tube located posterior to the testis where sperm mature and are stored. Verify that this description is accurate.
Step 4: Examine the role of Cowper glands, which produce a pre-ejaculate fluid that lubricates the urethra but do not have a function in contracting the internal urinary sphincter during ejaculation. Recognize that this statement is false.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming Cowper glands help the internal urinary sphincter contract during ejaculation, as this is not their physiological role.
