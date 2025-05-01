Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Male Reproductive System: Word Building
Multiple Choice
Match each definition with the correct term.
A
1) a
2) d
3) e
B
1) a
2) c
3) f
C
1) f
2) d
3) a
D
1) f
2) d
3) c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions and terms. The first definition is 'Discharge from the glans penis.' Look for a term related to discharge or fluid coming from the glans penis.
Step 2: For the second definition, 'Constriction or narrowing of foreskin (prepuce) over the glans penis,' identify the term that describes a condition involving narrowing or tightness of the foreskin.
Step 3: The third definition is 'Inflammation from infection of testis and epididymis.' Find the term that refers to inflammation of these specific male reproductive organs.
Step 4: Match each definition with the correct term based on your understanding: - For discharge from the glans penis, the term is 'Balanorrhea' (f). - For constriction or narrowing of the foreskin, the term is 'Phimosis' (d). - For inflammation of testis and epididymis, the term is 'Orchiepidiymitis' (c).
Step 5: Verify the matches by reviewing the medical terminology roots: 'Balan-' refers to the glans penis, '-rrhea' means discharge; 'Phimosis' is known as narrowing of the foreskin; 'Orchiepidiymitis' combines 'Orchi-' (testis) and 'epididymis' with '-itis' indicating inflammation.
Related Videos
