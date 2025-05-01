An immature red blood cell containing a netlike pattern inside is called
A
Reticulocyte.
B
Sanguineous.
C
Cytoblast.
D
Sanguinocyte.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying a specific type of immature red blood cell based on its characteristics.
Step 2: Recall that immature red blood cells are called erythroblasts or reticulocytes depending on their stage of development and features.
Step 3: Recognize that a reticulocyte is an immature red blood cell that contains a netlike (reticular) pattern of ribosomal RNA visible with special staining techniques.
Step 4: Differentiate the term 'reticulocyte' from other options: 'Sanguineous' relates to blood but is an adjective, 'Cytoblast' refers to a precursor cell but not specifically an immature red blood cell, and 'Sanguinocyte' is not a standard medical term.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for an immature red blood cell with a netlike pattern inside is 'Reticulocyte'.
Watch next
Master Components of the Blood System Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno