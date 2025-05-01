Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
Overview of the Immune System
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a correct statement about the immune system?
A
Antigens are parts of pathogens that the immune system is unable to identify.
B
T-lymphocytes are large cells that can ingest pathogens and other infected cells.
C
Humoral immunity includes the production of B-lymphocytes which produce antibodies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key components of the immune system mentioned in the problem: antigens, T-lymphocytes, and B-lymphocytes.
Step 2: Clarify the role of antigens: Antigens are molecules or parts of pathogens that the immune system can recognize and respond to, not something it fails to identify.
Step 3: Review the function of T-lymphocytes: These are a type of white blood cell involved in cell-mediated immunity, but they do not primarily ingest pathogens; that role belongs to phagocytes like macrophages.
Step 4: Examine humoral immunity: This branch of the immune system involves B-lymphocytes, which produce antibodies that specifically target antigens.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is about humoral immunity involving B-lymphocytes producing antibodies, as this accurately describes a fundamental immune response.
