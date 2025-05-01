Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.6 Nervous System
Peripheral Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the components of the PNS?
A
Efferent nerves take sensory information to CNS and afferent nerves bring motor information to skeletal muscles.
B
Somatic nervous system controls vital involuntary functions such as breathing and heart rate.
C
During physical activity sympathetic branch of ANS increases heart rate and speeds up digestion.
D
In a stressful situation, the parasympathetic branch of ANS prepares the body for fight-or-flight response.
E
Autonomic nervous system controls digestion including the release of digestive enzymes from glands.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Peripheral Nervous System (PNS) is divided into two main components: the somatic nervous system and the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The somatic nervous system controls voluntary movements, while the ANS regulates involuntary functions.
Step 2: Clarify the roles of afferent and efferent nerves. Afferent nerves carry sensory information from the body to the central nervous system (CNS), and efferent nerves carry motor commands from the CNS to muscles or glands.
Step 3: Review the functions of the somatic nervous system, which controls voluntary skeletal muscle movements, not involuntary vital functions like breathing or heart rate.
Step 4: Examine the autonomic nervous system branches: the sympathetic branch prepares the body for 'fight-or-flight' by increasing heart rate and slowing digestion, while the parasympathetic branch promotes 'rest-and-digest' activities, including digestion and enzyme secretion.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that the autonomic nervous system controls digestion, including the release of digestive enzymes from glands, reflecting its role in involuntary bodily functions.
