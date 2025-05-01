Multiple Choice
Which of the following would not be a cause for Addison’s Disease?
The RAIU test measures the amount of radioisotope absorbed, while the scan gives an image of the structure.
Both are done to assess the function and structure of the thyroid gland.
The thyroid scan uses radioactive iodine, while the RAIU test does not.
Unlike a thyroid scan, the RAIU test is used in the treatment of thyroid cancer.
