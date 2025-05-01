Multiple Choice
Define the following combining forms:
1. Pulm/o ___________________
2. Cis/o ___________________
3. Rhin/o ___________________
4. Hemat/o ___________________ _
visual image of the skull
recording of brain blood flow
Image or written recording of the brain
surgical removal part of the brain
