Pathology in mental health encompasses medical terms that describe clinical disorders and the neurotransmitters involved in mental well-being. One such condition is a fugue state, characterized by reversible amnesia accompanied by unexpected and confused wandering. The term "fugue" can be remembered by associating it with "fugitive wandering," highlighting the sudden and disoriented movement of the individual.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) refers to recurrent depressive episodes that typically occur during winter months when sunlight is scarce. This condition is prevalent in regions with prolonged periods of low sunlight, such as the Northeast or Seattle. The acronym SAD can be recalled as "Sunlight Absence Depression," emphasizing the link between reduced sunlight exposure and mood disturbances.

Dissociation acts as a defense mechanism where a person experiences a disconnection from their thoughts, feelings, memories, or sense of self. This detachment can be conceptualized as a social disengagement, helping to understand the term as a psychological withdrawal from reality.

Apperception involves interpreting sensory information through the lens of past experiences. For example, encountering a familiar-looking person might trigger emotional responses based on previous relationships, such as associating a stranger with a negative past partner. This process can be thought of as "past perception," where emotions influence current interpretation.

Neurotransmitters play a crucial role in mental health. Serotonin is known as the "feel-good neurotransmitter" because it regulates mood, appetite, digestion, and sleep, contributing to overall well-being. The mnemonic "sunny tonin" helps recall serotonin’s association with a positive mood and disposition.

Norepinephrine is a neurotransmitter involved in the body's "fight or flight" response. It prepares the body for action by increasing alertness and readiness to either confront or escape threats. Remembering norepinephrine as "no rest" reflects its role in maintaining a heightened state of agitation and stress, which significantly impacts mental health and the nervous system.

Lastly, tic disorder involves uncontrollable, repetitive muscular movements and vocalizations, often referred to as nervous tics. These involuntary actions are a hallmark of this disorder and can affect daily functioning.

Understanding these terms and their underlying mechanisms provides a foundational insight into the pathology of mental health, highlighting how clinical disorders and neurotransmitter functions interplay to influence psychological well-being.