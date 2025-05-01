A 30-year-old patient presents a history of recurring pulmonary infections, a chronic cough, fatigue and an abnormal hidrotic chloride concentration. Which of the following respiratory disorders is the patient presenting?
Ch.12 Respiratory System
Respiratory System: Vocabulary
Multiple Choice
Besides coughing, which of the following are possible symptoms of byssinosis?
A
Vision impairment and irritable bowel syndrome.
B
Severe weight loss, loss of appetite and alopecia.
C
Tightness in chest, wheezing, or shortness of breath.
D
Joint pain, bloating, and ringing in both ears.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the medical condition in question, which is byssinosis. Byssinosis is a respiratory condition caused by inhaling cotton dust or other textile fibers, often affecting workers in the textile industry.
Step 2: Identify the common symptoms associated with byssinosis. Since it is a lung-related condition, symptoms typically involve respiratory issues.
Step 3: Review the options given and eliminate those that do not relate to respiratory symptoms, such as vision impairment, irritable bowel syndrome, severe weight loss, alopecia, joint pain, bloating, or ringing in ears.
Step 4: Recognize that symptoms like tightness in the chest, wheezing, and shortness of breath are classic respiratory symptoms consistent with byssinosis.
Step 5: Conclude that besides coughing, the symptoms of byssinosis include tightness in the chest, wheezing, or shortness of breath, as these directly relate to the respiratory system affected by the condition.
