Which of the following terms would be an accurate way to describe ACE inhibitors?
A
Vasoconstrictor.
B
Antibiotic.
C
Vasodilator.
D
Anhidrotic.
E
Antiviral.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of ACE inhibitors. ACE stands for Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme, which plays a role in the body's regulation of blood pressure by converting angiotensin I to angiotensin II, a substance that causes blood vessels to constrict.
Step 2: Recognize that ACE inhibitors block this enzyme, preventing the formation of angiotensin II, which leads to relaxation or widening of blood vessels.
Step 3: Define the term 'vasodilator' as a substance that causes blood vessels to dilate or widen, reducing blood pressure.
Step 4: Compare the other options: 'vasoconstrictor' causes narrowing of blood vessels (opposite effect), 'antibiotic' fights bacterial infections, 'anhidrotic' relates to lack of sweating, and 'antiviral' fights viral infections.
Step 5: Conclude that since ACE inhibitors cause blood vessels to widen, the accurate term to describe them is 'vasodilator'.
