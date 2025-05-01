Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
Overview of Blood
Struggling with Medical Terminology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statement is correct about blood?
A
Hemoglobin in the red blood cells binds to O2 but not to CO2.
B
Platelets play an important role in blood clotting.
C
White blood cells are the smallest of the formed elements.
D
Plasma constitutes about half of the blood and is mostly protein.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of blood. Blood consists of formed elements (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets) and plasma, which is the liquid portion.
Step 2: Analyze the role of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin in red blood cells primarily binds to oxygen (O\_2) for transport, but carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is mostly transported dissolved in plasma or bound to other molecules, not primarily by hemoglobin.
Step 3: Evaluate the function of platelets. Platelets are small cell fragments that play a crucial role in blood clotting by aggregating at injury sites to form clots and prevent bleeding.
Step 4: Compare sizes of formed elements. Among the formed elements, white blood cells are generally larger than red blood cells and platelets, so they are not the smallest.
Step 5: Consider plasma composition. Plasma makes up about 55% of blood volume and is mostly water, with proteins constituting a smaller portion, not about half.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Blood Components Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
0