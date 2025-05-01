Which of the following best describes inflammation of the skin caused by UV radiation exposure?
A
Necrotizing dermatitis
B
Actinic dermatitis
C
Photodermatosis
D
Actinopathy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the root words related to the problem. 'Dermatitis' means inflammation of the skin, where 'dermat-' refers to skin and '-itis' means inflammation.
Step 2: Analyze the prefixes related to UV radiation. The prefix 'actin-' refers to rays or radiation, especially ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.
Step 3: Combine the prefix and suffix to interpret the terms: 'Actinic dermatitis' means inflammation of the skin caused by exposure to UV radiation.
Step 4: Review the other options: 'Necrotizing dermatitis' refers to skin inflammation with tissue death, 'Photodermatosis' refers to any skin condition caused by light but is more general, and 'Actinopathy' means a disease caused by radiation but does not specifically indicate inflammation.
Step 5: Conclude that the term best describing inflammation of the skin caused by UV radiation exposure is 'Actinic dermatitis' because it directly combines the concept of radiation ('actin-') and skin inflammation ('-dermatitis').
Watch next
Master General Combining Forms Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno