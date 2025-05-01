Multiple Choice
Which of the following contains an incorrect definition?
1. Abdominoplasty
2. Adenoma
3. Urticaria
4. Fibroblast
1. Blepharoplasty
2. Squamous cell carcinoma
3. Ichthyosis
4. Keratinocyte
1. Dermabrasion
2. Melanoma
3. Seborrhea
4. Langerhans cell
1. Rhytidectomy
2. Basal cell carcinoma
3. Xerosis
4. Melanocyte
Master General Combining Forms Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Which of the following best describes inflammation of the skin caused by UV radiation exposure?