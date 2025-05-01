Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears
Auditory System: Word Building
Multiple Choice
Match each definition with the correct term.
1) ____ Inflammation of the eardrum.
2) ____ Reconstructive surgery of the ear.
3) ____ Hearing loss related to old age.
a) Auriculoplasty
b) Otalgia
c) Myringitis
d) Presbycusis
e) Micosis
A
1) b
2) a
3) d
B
1) b
2) e
3) d
C
1) c
2) a
3) d
D
1) c
2) a
3) b
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand each medical term by breaking down its components. For example, 'myringitis' can be broken into 'myring-' meaning eardrum and '-itis' meaning inflammation, so it refers to inflammation of the eardrum.
Step 2: Identify the meaning of 'auriculoplasty' by analyzing its parts: 'auriculo-' refers to the ear, and '-plasty' means surgical repair or reconstruction, so it means reconstructive surgery of the ear.
Step 3: Recognize 'presbycusis' by its roots: 'presby-' means old age, and '-cusis' relates to hearing, so it describes hearing loss related to aging.
Step 4: Match each definition with the correct term based on the meanings identified: inflammation of the eardrum matches 'myringitis', reconstructive surgery of the ear matches 'auriculoplasty', and hearing loss related to old age matches 'presbycusis'.
Step 5: Verify that the other options do not fit the definitions given, ensuring the matches are accurate and consistent with medical terminology.
