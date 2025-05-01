Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears
Overview of the Ear
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the structure of the ear?
A
The earwax in the middle ear helps keep unwanted substances away from the inner ear.
B
The auricle is found on the lateral side in the middle ear and helps the transmission of sound waves.
C
The vestibular apparatus in the inner ear converts vibrations to nerve impulses and transmits them to the brain.
D
The ossicles in the middle ear amplify vibrations coming from the eardrum and transmit them to the inner ear.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the ear, which is divided into three main parts: the outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear.
Step 2: Identify the function of earwax (cerumen), which is located in the outer ear canal, not the middle ear, and serves to protect the ear by trapping debris and preventing infection.
Step 3: Recognize that the auricle (or pinna) is part of the outer ear, located laterally, and its role is to collect sound waves and direct them into the ear canal, not within the middle ear.
Step 4: Know that the vestibular apparatus is part of the inner ear responsible for balance and spatial orientation, but it does not convert vibrations to nerve impulses related to hearing; that function is performed by the cochlea.
Step 5: Understand that the ossicles (malleus, incus, and stapes) are tiny bones located in the middle ear that amplify vibrations from the eardrum and transmit them to the inner ear, making this statement true.
