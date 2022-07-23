Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words. __________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
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Read the statement carefully: 'Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.'
Recall the definition of apoptosis: it is a programmed and controlled process by which cells undergo self-destruction in a regulated manner.
Determine if the statement is true or false based on this definition. Since apoptosis indeed refers to programmed cellular suicide, the statement is true.
If the statement were false, identify the incorrect term and replace it with the correct one. For example, if the statement said 'necrosis' instead of 'apoptosis', you would change 'necrosis' to 'apoptosis' to make it true.
Confirm that the revised statement accurately reflects the biological concept of apoptosis as programmed cell death.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Apoptosis
Apoptosis is a programmed and controlled process of cellular suicide that allows the body to remove damaged or unnecessary cells without causing inflammation. It is essential for development, immune function, and maintaining tissue homeostasis.
When evaluating true/false statements, false statements must be corrected by identifying and replacing inaccurate terms with accurate ones, ensuring the revised statement reflects correct scientific concepts.