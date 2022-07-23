Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. Always involves alcohol production
b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.