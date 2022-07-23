Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Petechiae and Their Clinical Significance
Neisseria meningitidis Pathogenesis
Differentiation of Bacterial Pathogens by Clinical Manifestations
Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies
The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid