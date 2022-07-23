Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.

The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
Why have scientists had problems identifying the virulence factors of Treponema pallidum pallidum?
Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.
___ Chlamydophila psittaci
___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae
___ Chlamydia trachomatis
___ Treponema pallidum pallidum
___ Treponema pallidum pertenue
___ Treponema pallidum endemicum
___ Treponema carateum
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
A. Syphilis
B. Trachoma
C. Sinusitis
D. Lymphogranuloma venereum
E. Proctitis
F. Pelvic inflammatory disease
G. Ornithosis
H. Yaws
I. Bejel
J. Pinta
K. Lyme disease
The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c
Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).
___ Peptic ulcers
___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)
___ Blood poisoning
___ Cholera
A. Vibrio cholerae
B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
C. Vibrio vulnificus
D. Campylobacter jejuni
E. Helicobacter pylori
Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.