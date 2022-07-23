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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 4
Chapter 21, Problem 4

Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.

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Understand that syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, and if untreated, it progresses through distinct clinical stages or phases.
Identify the primary phase, characterized by the appearance of a painless ulcer called a chancre at the site of infection, usually lasting 3 to 6 weeks and resolving without treatment.
Recognize the secondary phase, which occurs weeks to months after the chancre heals, featuring systemic symptoms such as rash (often on palms and soles), mucous membrane lesions, lymphadenopathy, and flu-like symptoms.
Describe the latent phase, where the infection is asymptomatic but the bacterium remains in the body; this phase can last for years and is divided into early and late latent stages based on duration.
Explain the tertiary phase, which can occur years after initial infection, involving severe complications such as gummatous lesions, cardiovascular syphilis, and neurosyphilis, potentially causing significant tissue damage and neurological deficits.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Phase of Syphilis

The primary phase occurs shortly after infection and is characterized by the appearance of a painless sore called a chancre at the site of infection. This lesion typically heals on its own within a few weeks, but the bacteria remain in the body, progressing to the next stage if untreated.
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Secondary Phase of Syphilis

During the secondary phase, the infection spreads systemically, causing symptoms like skin rashes, mucous membrane lesions, and flu-like symptoms. This stage can last several weeks to months and may resolve without treatment, but the bacteria persist and can enter a latent phase.
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Tertiary Phase of Syphilis

The tertiary phase occurs years after initial infection if untreated, leading to severe complications such as gummas (soft tissue lesions), cardiovascular damage, and neurological problems. This stage reflects the chronic inflammatory response to persistent infection and can be life-threatening.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.

by the bacterium

a. Mycoplasma genitalium

b. Chlamydia trachomatis

c. Chlamydophila proctitis

d. Ureaplasma urealyticum

1037
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Textbook Question

Why have scientists had problems identifying the virulence factors of Treponema pallidum pallidum?

Textbook Question

Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.


___ Chlamydophila psittaci

___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae

___ Chlamydia trachomatis

___ Treponema pallidum pallidum

___ Treponema pallidum pertenue

___ Treponema pallidum endemicum

___ Treponema carateum

___ Borrelia burgdorferi


A. Syphilis

B. Trachoma

C. Sinusitis

D. Lymphogranuloma venereum

E. Proctitis

F. Pelvic inflammatory disease

G. Ornithosis

H. Yaws

I. Bejel

J. Pinta

K. Lyme disease

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Textbook Question

The smallest cellular microbes are __________.

a. Rickettsias

b. Mycoplasmas

c. Chlamydias

d. Both a and c

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Textbook Question

Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).


___ Peptic ulcers

___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)

___ Blood poisoning

___ Cholera


A. Vibrio cholerae

B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus

C. Vibrio vulnificus

D. Campylobacter jejuni

E. Helicobacter pylori

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Textbook Question

Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.

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