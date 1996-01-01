Which of the following is NOT a typical characteristic of a competitive market system?
A
Products are largely homogeneous
B
Firms are price takers
C
There are many buyers and sellers
D
Barriers to entry are high
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a competitive market system. Typically, a competitive market has many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, firms that are price takers, and free entry and exit (low barriers to entry).
Step 2: Analyze each option given in the problem to see if it aligns with these characteristics:
Step 3: 'Products are largely homogeneous' fits the competitive market definition because products are similar, so consumers see them as substitutes.
Step 4: 'Firms are price takers' is also a key feature since no single firm can influence the market price due to competition.
Step 5: 'There are many buyers and sellers' is another hallmark of competitive markets, ensuring no single participant controls the market.
Step 6: 'Barriers to entry are high' contradicts the competitive market model because high barriers prevent new firms from entering, reducing competition. Therefore, this is NOT a typical characteristic of a competitive market.
