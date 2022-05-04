Understanding the relationship between percentages and decimals is essential for various mathematical applications. To convert a percentage to a decimal, you need to identify the position of the decimal point, which is often implied at the end of whole numbers. The conversion process involves moving the decimal point two places to the left. For example, converting 50% to a decimal involves shifting the decimal from 50 to 0.50, which can also be expressed as 0.5. Similarly, for 1.25%, moving the decimal two places left results in 0.0125.

When converting larger percentages, such as 120%, the decimal point moves left to yield 1.2. Conversely, for smaller percentages like 5%, the conversion results in 0.05. This distinction is crucial for understanding the differences between values like 5% and 50%. For instance, 0.5% converts to 0.005, while 100% simply converts to 1.0.

On the flip side, converting decimals to percentages requires moving the decimal point two places to the right. For example, 0.34 becomes 34%, and 0.61 converts to 61%. When dealing with smaller decimals, such as 0.06, the conversion results in 6%. A decimal like 0.4512 translates to 45.12%. It's important to note that when converting 0.0004, the result is 0.04%, demonstrating how small decimal values correspond to even smaller percentages. Lastly, the number 1, when converted, results in 100% after moving the decimal two places to the right.

Mastering these conversions between percentages and decimals is a fundamental skill that enhances numerical literacy and supports further mathematical learning.