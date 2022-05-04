When simplifying fractions, the first step is to identify a common factor that both the numerator (the top part of the fraction) and the denominator (the bottom part) can be divided by. This process involves repeatedly dividing both parts of the fraction by their common factors until no further simplification is possible. For instance, if you have the fraction \(\frac{8}{6}\), you can see that both numbers are even, allowing you to divide by 2, resulting in \(\frac{4}{3}\), which is in its simplest form since 4 and 3 share no common factors.

Another useful technique is to look for zeros at the end of numbers. For example, in the fraction \(\frac{120}{140}\), you can remove the zeros to simplify it to \(\frac{12}{14}\). Again, both numbers are even, so dividing by 2 gives you \(\frac{6}{7}\), which cannot be simplified further.

In cases where the numbers are not even, such as \(\frac{25}{50}\), you can find a common factor by testing divisibility. Here, dividing both by 5 results in \(\frac{5}{10}\), which can be simplified further to \(\frac{1}{2}\).

For fractions like \(\frac{9}{36}\), you can divide both by 3 to get \(\frac{3}{12}\), and then again by 3 to arrive at \(\frac{1}{4}\). This method emphasizes the importance of recognizing common factors, which can sometimes be larger than 2 or 3, as seen when simplifying \(\frac{21000}{140}\) by first removing zeros and then dividing by 7.

Lastly, for fractions like \(\frac{128}{1024}\), repeatedly dividing by 2 leads to \(\frac{1}{8}\), demonstrating that consistent application of common factors can simplify even larger numbers effectively. The key takeaway is to always look for common factors, especially 2, 3, and 5, to simplify fractions efficiently.