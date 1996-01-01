Which type of marketing is used to describe items that have a universal demand across all consumers?
A
Relationship marketing
B
Guerrilla marketing
C
Commodity marketing
D
Niche marketing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'universal demand' in microeconomics and marketing. This refers to products or items that are demanded by all consumers regardless of their individual preferences or characteristics.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given marketing types: Relationship marketing focuses on building long-term customer relationships; Guerrilla marketing uses unconventional, low-cost tactics; Niche marketing targets a specific, narrow segment of the market.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Commodity marketing' refers to marketing products that are largely undifferentiated and have broad, universal demand across consumers, such as basic raw materials or staple goods.
Step 4: Conclude that the type of marketing used to describe items with universal demand is 'Commodity marketing' because it deals with products that are widely demanded and not targeted to specific segments.
Step 5: Summarize that understanding the nature of the product's demand helps identify the appropriate marketing strategy, and in this case, universal demand aligns with commodity marketing.
