Which of the following is NOT considered one of the basic market or competitive situations a company might face in microeconomics?
A
Monopoly
B
Monopsony
C
Perfect competition
D
Oligopoly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic market or competitive situations in microeconomics. These typically include Monopoly, Perfect Competition, Oligopoly, and Monopolistic Competition.
Step 2: Define each market structure: Monopoly is a market with a single seller; Perfect Competition has many sellers with identical products; Oligopoly has a few sellers dominating the market.
Step 3: Recognize that Monopsony is a market situation where there is only one buyer, not a market structure describing competition among sellers.
Step 4: Compare the options given and identify that Monopoly, Perfect Competition, and Oligopoly are all seller-based market structures, while Monopsony is buyer-based and thus not considered a basic market or competitive situation for companies selling products.
Step 5: Conclude that Monopsony is the correct answer because it does not fit the category of basic market or competitive situations faced by companies as sellers.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian