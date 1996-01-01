Which of the following best defines a multinational corporation?
A
A government-owned enterprise that provides public goods.
B
A small business that serves only local customers.
C
A company that operates in more than one country and manages production or delivers services in multiple nations.
D
A company that sells products exclusively in its home country.
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'multinational corporation' (MNC). It refers to a company that has business operations in more than one country.
Step 2: Recognize that an MNC manages production or delivers services across multiple nations, not just within its home country.
Step 3: Differentiate an MNC from other types of businesses, such as government-owned enterprises, small local businesses, or companies operating only domestically.
Step 4: Identify that a government-owned enterprise providing public goods is not an MNC because it is owned by the government and typically serves public interests rather than operating internationally for profit.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of an MNC is a company that operates in more than one country and manages production or delivers services in multiple nations.
