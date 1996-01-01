In a command economy, which of the following is typically prohibited?
A
Centralized economic planning
B
Private ownership of most resources
C
Government regulation of prices
D
Production quotas set by the state
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of a command economy: it is an economic system where the government has significant control over production, resource allocation, and pricing decisions.
Identify what centralized economic planning means: it refers to the government making decisions about what and how much to produce, which is a defining feature of a command economy and therefore not prohibited.
Recognize that government regulation of prices is common in a command economy, as the state often sets prices to control the market, so this is also not prohibited.
Understand that production quotas set by the state are typical in a command economy to meet planned targets, so these are not prohibited either.
Conclude that private ownership of most resources is typically prohibited in a command economy because the state owns and controls the majority of resources to implement its plans.
