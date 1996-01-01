In which of the following situations will total revenue increase?
A
The price of a product decreases and demand is inelastic.
B
The price of a product increases and demand is unit elastic.
C
The price of a product increases and demand is elastic.
D
The price of a product decreases and demand is elastic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of price elasticity of demand (PED), which measures how quantity demanded responds to a change in price. It is calculated as $PED = \frac{\% \text{ change in quantity demanded}}{\% \text{ change in price}}$.
Understand the relationship between elasticity and total revenue (TR). Total revenue is $TR = P \times Q$, where $P$ is price and $Q$ is quantity demanded.
Analyze how total revenue changes when price changes depending on elasticity:
- If demand is elastic ($|PED| > 1$), a decrease in price leads to a proportionally larger increase in quantity demanded, so total revenue increases.
- If demand is inelastic ($|PED| < 1$), a decrease in price leads to a smaller increase in quantity demanded, so total revenue decreases.
- If demand is unit elastic ($|PED| = 1$), total revenue remains unchanged when price changes.
Apply these principles to each situation:
- Price decreases and demand is inelastic: total revenue decreases.
- Price increases and demand is unit elastic: total revenue stays the same.
- Price increases and demand is elastic: total revenue decreases.
- Price decreases and demand is elastic: total revenue increases.
Conclude that total revenue increases only when the price decreases and demand is elastic, because the increase in quantity demanded more than offsets the lower price.
