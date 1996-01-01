Evaluate the given options in the context of a market challenger: - 'Aggressively attempting to increase market share by undercutting prices' aligns with the challenger's goal to gain market share. - 'Focusing solely on niche markets with little competition' is more typical of a market follower or niche player. - 'Maintaining the status quo and avoiding competition' is characteristic of a market follower or a firm with no aggressive growth strategy. - 'Setting industry standards and leading innovation as the dominant firm' describes the market leader, not a challenger.