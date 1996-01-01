________ is an official ban on trade with a country.
A
Tariff
B
Quota
C
Embargo
D
Subsidy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given options: A tariff is a tax on imports, a quota is a limit on the quantity of goods imported, a subsidy is financial support to producers, and an embargo is an official ban on trade with a country.
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'an official ban on trade with a country' means no trade is allowed at all.
Compare each option to the key phrase: tariffs and quotas regulate trade but do not ban it; subsidies encourage production but do not restrict trade.
Recognize that an embargo completely prohibits trade, matching the definition of an official ban.
Conclude that the correct term for an official ban on trade with a country is 'Embargo'.
