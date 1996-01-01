A mixed economy has strong elements of both __________ and __________ economies.
A
market; command
B
subsistence; traditional
C
traditional; market
D
command; barter
1
Understand the definitions of different types of economies: a market economy is one where economic decisions are made by individuals and firms based on supply and demand, while a command economy is one where the government makes most economic decisions.
Recognize that a mixed economy combines features of both market and command economies, meaning it has elements of private enterprise and government control.
Eliminate options that do not fit this combination: subsistence and traditional economies are more primitive or culturally based, and barter is a system of exchange, not an economy type.
Identify that the correct pair describing a mixed economy is 'market' and 'command' because these two represent the main contrasting economic systems that are blended in a mixed economy.
Conclude that the blanks in the sentence should be filled with 'market' and 'command' to accurately describe a mixed economy.
