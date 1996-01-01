Which term describes circumstances where a country's exports exceed its imports?
A
Trade surplus
B
Comparative advantage
C
Balance of payments
D
Trade deficit
1
Understand the key terms related to international trade balances: 'Trade surplus', 'Trade deficit', 'Comparative advantage', and 'Balance of payments'.
Recall that a 'Trade surplus' occurs when the value of a country's exports is greater than the value of its imports.
Recognize that a 'Trade deficit' is the opposite situation, where imports exceed exports.
Know that 'Comparative advantage' refers to a country's ability to produce goods at a lower opportunity cost, not directly related to the trade balance.
Understand that 'Balance of payments' is a broader accounting record of all economic transactions between residents of a country and the rest of the world, which includes the trade balance but is not the specific term for exports exceeding imports.
