Which types of goods are most commonly exported by developed countries?
A
Unprocessed minerals
B
Raw agricultural products
C
Low-skilled manufactured goods
D
High-technology and capital-intensive goods
1
Understand the classification of goods based on their production complexity and value addition: unprocessed minerals and raw agricultural products are primary goods with low value addition, while manufactured goods can vary from low-skilled to high-technology and capital-intensive products.
Recognize that developed countries typically have advanced technology, skilled labor, and capital resources, which enable them to produce goods that require sophisticated production processes.
Recall that developed countries tend to export goods that reflect their comparative advantage, which is often in high-technology and capital-intensive goods rather than raw materials or low-skilled products.
Analyze trade patterns and economic data showing that developed countries export products such as electronics, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace equipment, which are examples of high-technology and capital-intensive goods.
Conclude that the most commonly exported goods by developed countries are high-technology and capital-intensive goods because these goods leverage their advanced production capabilities and provide higher economic value.
