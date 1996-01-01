Which of the following is NOT a type of trade barrier?
A
Exchange rates
B
Quotas
C
Import licenses
D
Tariffs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what trade barriers are. Trade barriers are government-imposed restrictions that limit or control international trade, typically to protect domestic industries.
Step 2: Identify common types of trade barriers. These include tariffs (taxes on imports), quotas (limits on the quantity of imports), and import licenses (government permissions required to import certain goods).
Step 3: Recognize that exchange rates are not trade barriers. Exchange rates refer to the value of one currency relative to another and affect trade costs indirectly but are not direct government-imposed restrictions on trade.
Step 4: Compare each option to the definition of trade barriers. Tariffs, quotas, and import licenses fit the definition, while exchange rates do not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Exchange rates' because it is not a type of trade barrier.
