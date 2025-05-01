Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In a standard supply-and-demand model, a decrease in supply means:
A
Demand decreases, causing the equilibrium price and quantity to fall without any shift in supply.
B
The supply curve does not shift; instead, quantity supplied decreases only because the market price falls (a movement along the curve).
C
The supply curve shifts leftward (or upward), so at each price a smaller quantity is supplied.
D
The supply curve shifts rightward (or downward), so at each price a larger quantity is supplied.
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between a movement along the supply curve and a shift of the supply curve. A movement along the supply curve happens when the price changes, causing quantity supplied to change, but the supply relationship itself remains the same.
Step 2: Recognize that a decrease in supply means that at every price level, producers are willing to supply less than before. This is represented by a shift of the supply curve, not just a movement along it.
Step 3: Identify the direction of the supply curve shift when supply decreases. A decrease in supply shifts the supply curve to the left (or upward), indicating a lower quantity supplied at each price.
Step 4: Contrast this with a decrease in demand, which shifts the demand curve leftward, causing both equilibrium price and quantity to fall, but this is different from a supply decrease.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a decrease in supply is that the supply curve shifts leftward (or upward), so at each price a smaller quantity is supplied.
