Which of the following is a prediction that can be made using demographic data in economics?
A
Determining the price elasticity of supply for a specific good
B
Forecasting future labor market trends
C
Measuring the opportunity cost of capital investment
D
Calculating the marginal cost of production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what demographic data represents. Demographic data includes information about the characteristics of a population, such as age, gender, income, education, and employment status.
Step 2: Recognize that demographic data is primarily used to analyze and predict trends related to populations, such as labor force participation, consumer behavior, and economic growth patterns.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in the problem to see which one logically connects to demographic data:
- Price elasticity of supply relates to how quantity supplied changes with price, which depends more on market conditions and production technology than demographics.
- Forecasting future labor market trends directly involves demographic data because labor supply depends on population characteristics like age distribution and education levels.
- Measuring opportunity cost of capital investment is a financial decision concept, not directly linked to demographic data.
- Calculating marginal cost of production involves cost changes from producing one more unit, which is related to production technology and input costs, not demographics.
Step 4: Conclude that the prediction most closely related to demographic data is forecasting future labor market trends, as it uses population characteristics to anticipate changes in labor supply and demand.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian