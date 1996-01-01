Which factor was most responsible for the growth of trade during the classical period?
A
Establishment of international trade organizations
B
Widespread use of digital technology
C
Development of transportation networks such as roads and ships
D
Introduction of modern banking systems
1
Identify the time frame referred to as the 'classical period' in economic history, which generally covers roughly the 18th and 19th centuries before modern digital technology and international trade organizations existed.
Consider the options given and evaluate their historical relevance to the classical period: international trade organizations and digital technology are modern developments, so they are unlikely to be the main factors during that time.
Focus on the development of transportation networks such as roads and ships, which historically played a crucial role in enabling trade by reducing costs and increasing the speed and reliability of moving goods.
Understand that the introduction of modern banking systems, while important, came later and was less directly responsible for the initial growth of trade compared to improvements in transportation infrastructure.
Conclude that the most responsible factor for the growth of trade during the classical period was the development of transportation networks, as these physically connected markets and allowed for expanded trade volumes.
