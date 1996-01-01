Which of the following is an example of a positive externality?
A
A company dumps waste into a river, reducing water quality.
B
A person smokes in a public area, affecting others' health.
C
A homeowner plants a garden that beautifies the neighborhood.
D
A factory emits pollution that harms nearby residents.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a positive externality. A positive externality occurs when an individual's or firm's actions result in benefits to others that are not reflected in market prices.
Step 2: Review each option and identify whether the externality is positive or negative. Negative externalities impose costs on others, while positive externalities provide benefits.
Step 3: Analyze the first option: 'A company dumps waste into a river, reducing water quality.' This causes harm to others, so it is a negative externality.
Step 4: Analyze the second option: 'A person smokes in a public area, affecting others' health.' This also imposes harm on others, so it is a negative externality.
Step 5: Analyze the third option: 'A homeowner plants a garden that beautifies the neighborhood.' This action benefits others by improving the environment and aesthetics, which is a positive externality.
