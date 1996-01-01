In a weak economy, which of the following is most likely to occur?
A
Consumer spending increases significantly.
B
Inflation rates typically surge.
C
Business investments rapidly expand.
D
Unemployment rates tend to rise.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the economic context described as a 'weak economy,' which generally means economic growth is slow or negative, and overall economic activity is reduced.
Step 2: Analyze typical consumer behavior in a weak economy. Consumers usually become cautious, leading to decreased or stagnant consumer spending rather than a significant increase.
Step 3: Consider inflation trends in a weak economy. Inflation rates tend to be low or even fall because demand for goods and services weakens, so a surge in inflation is unlikely.
Step 4: Evaluate business investment patterns. Businesses often reduce or delay investments during economic downturns due to uncertainty and lower expected returns, so rapid expansion of investments is improbable.
Step 5: Recognize that one common consequence of a weak economy is rising unemployment rates, as businesses cut back on production and labor to reduce costs.
