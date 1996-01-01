In microeconomics, the amount of goods and services that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices is called:
A
number
B
supply
C
count
D
demand
step by step guidance
Understand the key concept: In microeconomics, the term that describes the quantity of goods and services consumers are willing and able to buy at different prices is fundamental to market analysis.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'Supply' refers to the quantity of goods producers are willing to sell at various prices, 'number' and 'count' are general terms without specific economic meaning in this context.
Identify that 'demand' specifically captures consumer behavior regarding purchasing decisions at different price levels.
Recognize that demand is typically represented by a demand curve, which shows the relationship between price and quantity demanded.
Conclude that the correct term for the amount consumers want and can buy at various prices is 'demand'.
