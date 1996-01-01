horizontal shape, indicating that price does not change with quantity demanded
B
positive slope, indicating that quantity demanded increases as price increases
C
vertical shape, indicating that quantity demanded does not change with price
D
negative slope, indicating that quantity demanded decreases as price increases
Understand the concept of a demand curve: it shows the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity demanded by consumers.
Recall the Law of Demand, which states that, ceteris paribus, as the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases, and vice versa.
Recognize that this inverse relationship between price and quantity demanded results in a demand curve with a negative slope.
Interpret the shapes mentioned: a horizontal demand curve implies perfectly elastic demand, a vertical demand curve implies perfectly inelastic demand, and a positive slope would contradict the Law of Demand.
Conclude that the typical demand curve has a negative slope, reflecting the usual decrease in quantity demanded as price rises.
