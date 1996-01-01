The total amount of a product available in a market at a given price is called the:
A
market demand
B
market supply
C
equilibrium quantity
D
quantity demanded
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'market demand' refers to the total quantity of a product that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices, while 'market supply' refers to the total quantity of a product that producers are willing and able to sell at various prices.
Recognize that the problem asks for the term describing the total amount of a product available in the market at a given price, which relates to the producers' side of the market.
Recall that 'quantity demanded' is the amount consumers want to buy at a specific price, and 'equilibrium quantity' is the quantity where market demand equals market supply.
Since the question focuses on the total amount available (offered) by producers at a given price, identify that this corresponds to 'market supply'.
Conclude that the correct term for the total amount of a product available in the market at a given price is 'market supply'.
